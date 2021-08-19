UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Medical Camp Provides Services To 100 Injured Mourners

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 07:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :The Rescue 1122 Thursday provided medical services to more than 100 injured mourners on the eve of 10th Moharram in a medical camp established here.

The medical camp was established to facilitate the mourners wherein more than 40 medical technicians with 4 ambulances and a firefighter vehicle with 10 firefighters and 10 officers were deployed .

District Emergency Officer Imran Khan Yousafzai visited the camp and reviewed all the arrangements and issued instructions to the rescue personnel to deal with the emergency situation.

He also visited the Police Control Room wherein the police also gave a briefing to District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad and CEO Rescue 1122 Imran Khan Yousafzai about the measures taken by the police on the 10th of Muharram.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner III Amin ul Hassan and SP Operation Malik Ijaz Goga visited the Rescue 1122 medical camp and expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements and appreciated the performance of the staff.

The main 10th Muharram procession came out from Tanchi Chowk Imambargah Abbottabad which was participated by hundreds of the mourner. The procession continued its traditional routes and ended in the evening prayers at the Central Imambargah Tanchi Chowk.

Rescue 1122 medical camp was administered by the station House In-charge, Control Room In-charge and Station Coordinator Duty.

