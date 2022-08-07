UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Medical Camp Provides Services To Injured Mourners On 8th Moharram

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 Abbottabad on Sunday provided first-aid services to dozens of mourners who received injuries while performing devotional practice of self-flagellation on the eve of 8th Moharram in Abbottabad.

A medical camp was established to facilitate the mourners where more than 20 medical technicians, four ambulances, a firefighter vehicle with 10 firefighters and 10 officers were deployed on duty.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Imran Khan Yousafzai visited the camp to review the arrangements and issued instructions to the rescuers to deal with the emergency situation.

He, along with District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad, also visited the Police Control Room and received briefing about the security measures and arrangements made for the 10th Moharram.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem, and SP Operation visited the Rescue 1122 medical camp and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and appreciated the performance of the Rescue 1122 staff.

Main 10th Muharram procession would come out from Tanchi Chowk Imambargah Abbottabad, and continuing on its traditional routes would end with the evening prayers to be offered at the Central Imambargah Tanchi Chowk.

Rescue 1122 medical camp was administered by the station House In-charge, Control Room In-charge and Station Coordinator Duty.

