Rescue-1122 Mock Exercise For Expected Floods
Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Rescue-1122, under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal, Friday conducted a mock exercise for avoiding possible flood in the district at Indus River.
Teams of Police Department, Civil Defence, Irrigation, district health, education and livestock departments and other institutions concerned participated in the exercises held at Chashma lake here.
Deputy Commissioner Khalid Javed Guraia, along with additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Usama Majeed, Assistant Commissioner Piplan Ejaz Abdul Kareem reviewed the mock drills. The DC appreciated the performance of Rescue-1122 and said that purpose of mock exercises was to create coordination and harmony among the institutions and departments concerned.
Briefing the deputy commissioner, District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal said that precious lives could be rescued by close coordination and harmony among the institutions adding that in case of flooding during expected floods Rescue 1122 will be alert 24 hours.
Prior to that, Rescue-1122 presented practical display to rescue drowning persons in flooding and shifting them at safe places through ambulances.
Rescue-1122 and other institution also staged Rescue and Medical Flood Relief Camps.
