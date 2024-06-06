Rescue 1122 Mock Exercise Held
Published June 06, 2024
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Rescue 1122 conducted a joint mock exercise with the district administration to deal with the flood situation in Marala Ravi Link Canal at Sahuwala.
According to rescue spokesperson, on the special instructions of Secretary Punjab Emergency Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer,Rescue 1122, under the leadership of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, conducted the exercise.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar, DDMC Sialkot Kaywan Hassan and Tehsildar Sambrial Sarfraz Cheema reviewed the mock exercises of flood situation.
On the occasion, along with teams of Rescue 1122, other institutions of the district including Civil Defence, WASA, Municipal Corporation, Health Department, Irrigation Department, Livestock Department, Social Welfare Department, Social workers Mirza Abdul Shakoor, Mian Ijaz Anjum and Sarfaraz Nawaz, Young Blood Organization Daska and Champion Clean Green Pakistan Ashfaq Nazar from Rose Welfare participated as well as campuses were set up regarding equipment and preparations to deal with flood.
Rescue 1122 demonstrated a practical example of rescuing a drowning person, moving people trapped in flood waters to safety during the exercise.
A team of rescue scouts headed by Rescue District Warden Muhammad Jameel Janjua also participated.
