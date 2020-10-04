UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Mohmand Respond 134 Emergencies In September

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 01:50 PM

Rescue 1122 Mohmand respond 134 emergencies in September

MOHMAND, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) ::Rescue 1122 Mohmand District Sunday released its performance report for the month of September and responded to total 134 different emergencies.

According to Rescue 1122 Mohmand District Spokesman Abdullah Mohmand, the Rescue 1122 Mohmand, led by District Emergency Officer Hayatullah, responded to 134 different emergencies, including 19 traffic accidents, 107 medical emergencies, one fire incident, one shooting incident and six raids.

In all these accidents, 25 patients died on the spot and were rushed to the hospital by Rescue 1122 and 138 patients were rescued by the rescue team and provided first aid medicine on the spot.

According to the spokesperson, Rescue 1122 control received a total of 134 calls last month.

Related Topics

Fire Died Traffic September Rescue 1122 Sunday All

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Resumption of Umrah is a sign of renewe ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 4, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

UAE participates in signing ceremony of Sudanese p ..

12 hours ago

Grand Mosque in Mecca to receive first batch of Um ..

13 hours ago

Belarus's Security Forces Detain 11 People During ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.