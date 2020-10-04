Rescue 1122 Mohmand respond 134 emergencies in September

MOHMAND, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) ::Rescue 1122 Mohmand District Sunday released its performance report for the month of September and responded to total 134 different emergencies.

According to Rescue 1122 Mohmand District Spokesman Abdullah Mohmand, the Rescue 1122 Mohmand, led by District Emergency Officer Hayatullah, responded to 134 different emergencies, including 19 traffic accidents, 107 medical emergencies, one fire incident, one shooting incident and six raids.

In all these accidents, 25 patients died on the spot and were rushed to the hospital by Rescue 1122 and 138 patients were rescued by the rescue team and provided first aid medicine on the spot.

According to the spokesperson, Rescue 1122 control received a total of 134 calls last month.