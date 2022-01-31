Rescue 1122 Mohmand responds 100 emergencies in a week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 teams under the headship of District Emergency Officer, Iftikhar Khan responded to 100 emergencies in a week in Mohamad district.

Media Coordinator Rescue 1122 Mohmand on Monday said the emergencies responded included 10 road accidents, 83 medical, one fire eruption, one corona case, and 5 recovery cases.

Rescue teams also responded to 38 referral emergencies in the area of which 08 were inside while 30 were outside the district.

The Rescue officials also provided first aid treatment in some of the cases and shifted others to the hospitals. The average responding time of Rescue 1122 was 07 minutes.

From 24-1- to 30-1-22, the Rescue 1122 Mohmand Control Room received a total of 436 calls, of which 132 were informative and 100 were emergency calls while the rest were unnecessary.