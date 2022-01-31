UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Mohmand Responds 100 Emergencies In A Week

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Rescue 1122 Mohmand responds 100 emergencies in a week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 teams under the headship of District Emergency Officer, Iftikhar Khan responded to 100 emergencies in a week in Mohamad district.

Media Coordinator Rescue 1122 Mohmand on Monday said the emergencies responded included 10 road accidents, 83 medical, one fire eruption, one corona case, and 5 recovery cases.

Rescue teams also responded to 38 referral emergencies in the area of which 08 were inside while 30 were outside the district.

The Rescue officials also provided first aid treatment in some of the cases and shifted others to the hospitals. The average responding time of Rescue 1122 was 07 minutes.

From 24-1- to 30-1-22, the Rescue 1122 Mohmand Control Room received a total of 436 calls, of which 132 were informative and 100 were emergency calls while the rest were unnecessary.

Related Topics

Fire Road Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Erdogan to Discuss Putin's Visit to Turkey at Cabi ..

Erdogan to Discuss Putin's Visit to Turkey at Cabinet Meeting on Monday - Report ..

13 minutes ago
 'Mind the (funding) gap!' London's 'Tube' seeks po ..

'Mind the (funding) gap!' London's 'Tube' seeks post-Covid cash

13 minutes ago
 Fatima Zahra RA conference held in Sukkur

Fatima Zahra RA conference held in Sukkur

14 minutes ago
 Peskov on Orban's Visit: Russia Appreciates Hungar ..

Peskov on Orban's Visit: Russia Appreciates Hungary's Independent Approach to Pa ..

14 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 14,546 new COVID-19 cases, death ..

Philippines logs 14,546 new COVID-19 cases, death toll exceeds 54,000

14 minutes ago
 Japan to reopen mass COVID-19 vaccination center t ..

Japan to reopen mass COVID-19 vaccination center to speed up boosters

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>