Rescue 1122 Mohmand Responds To 336 Emergencies In August
Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2025 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Rescue 1122, district Mohmand on Monday released its monthly performance report for August 2025, stating that its teams responded to 336 emergencies across the district under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engineer Khaliq Dad.
According to the report, the emergency service received 5,946 phone calls during the month, of which 3,170 were unnecessary or fake, while 2,440 were incomplete or informational.
Out of the genuine calls, rescue teams attended 287 medical emergencies, 26 road traffic accidents, two cases of drowning, four incidents of violence, two fire incidents, one gunshot case, and 15 recovery operations.
In total, 343 patients were provided first aid on the spot and later shifted to hospitals for further treatment.
The report further highlighted that Rescue 1122 managed 87 referral cases, transferring 19 patients within the district to DHQ Ghalanai and shifting 68 patients from DHQ Ghalanai to hospitals in Peshawar.
In view of the recent monsoon rains, the department also set up temporary water rescue points at key locations across the district, staffed with trained personnel and equipped with life jackets, rescue boats, and other emergency gear to ensure quick response during possible flash floods.
District Emergency Officer Engineer Khaliq Dad said Rescue 1122 remains fully prepared to handle all kinds of emergencies.
“Protecting lives and property is our top priority. We urge citizens to call the Rescue Helpline 1122 in case of any emergency, as timely information can help save precious lives,” he added.
Recent Stories
Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..
PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..
PFUJ two days FEC meeting
Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class
China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit
Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM lauds Pak-China enduring friendship56 seconds ago
-
KP Governor condoles with Afghan Consul General over earthquake losses1 minute ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Expresses Grief Over Army Helicopter Crash Near Chilas1 minute ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi visits flood-affected areas of Mailsi1 minute ago
-
Women killed her Sister-in-Law over on demestic issue, police arrested1 minute ago
-
NA offers prayers for flood victims, martyrs, Afghanistan earthquake casualties1 minute ago
-
Shafqat Shah urges authorities to prioritize safety amid expected flood in Sindh1 minute ago
-
Rescue 1122 Mohmand responds to 336 emergencies in August1 minute ago
-
IUB hosts 4th national Seerat-un-Nabi conference11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits flooded areas, reviews relief efforts11 minutes ago
-
GCWUS VC orders repairs11 minutes ago
-
Flooding in Sutlej triggers mass evacuations, crop devastation11 minutes ago