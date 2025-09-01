Rescue 1122 Mohmand responds to 336 emergencies in August

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Rescue 1122, district Mohmand on Monday released its monthly performance report for August 2025, stating that its teams responded to 336 emergencies across the district under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engineer Khaliq Dad.

According to the report, the emergency service received 5,946 phone calls during the month, of which 3,170 were unnecessary or fake, while 2,440 were incomplete or informational.

Out of the genuine calls, rescue teams attended 287 medical emergencies, 26 road traffic accidents, two cases of drowning, four incidents of violence, two fire incidents, one gunshot case, and 15 recovery operations.

In total, 343 patients were provided first aid on the spot and later shifted to hospitals for further treatment.

The report further highlighted that Rescue 1122 managed 87 referral cases, transferring 19 patients within the district to DHQ Ghalanai and shifting 68 patients from DHQ Ghalanai to hospitals in Peshawar.

In view of the recent monsoon rains, the department also set up temporary water rescue points at key locations across the district, staffed with trained personnel and equipped with life jackets, rescue boats, and other emergency gear to ensure quick response during possible flash floods.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Khaliq Dad said Rescue 1122 remains fully prepared to handle all kinds of emergencies.

“Protecting lives and property is our top priority. We urge citizens to call the Rescue Helpline 1122 in case of any emergency, as timely information can help save precious lives,” he added.