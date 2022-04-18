UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Mohmand Responds To 73 Emergencies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2022 | 02:33 PM

Rescue 1122 Mohmand responded to 73 emergencies of various types during previous week, said the Spokesman on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 Mohmand responded to 73 emergencies of various types during previous week, said the Spokesman on Monday.

Rescue 1122 Mohmand led by District Emergency Officer Iftikhar Khan Yousafzai, responded to 73 emergencies including 12 traffic accidents, 57 medical, one fire and three recovery incidents.

Rescue 1122 also responded to 21 referral emergencies including four inside the district and 17 outside the district.

In all these accidents, Rescue 1122 Mohmand team provided first aid to some patients on the spot and some were transported to hospitals.

Rescue 1122 emergency response time averaged seven minutes.

Rescue 1122 Mohmand control room received a total of 456 telephone calls, of these, 138 were informational and 73 were emergency calls and the remaining 245 were unnecessary calls.

