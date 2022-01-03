UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Mohmand Responds To 99 Emergencies

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Rescue 1122 Mohmand responds to 99 emergencies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 District Mohmand has timely responded to 99 emergencies including 9 road accidents, 86 medical and 4 recoveries during the last one week, said a press release issued here on Monday.

It further said that Rescue 1122 Mohmand had also responded to 24 referral emergencies out of which 3 were inside the district while 21 were outside of the district.

During these incidents, the teams of Rescue 1122 Mohmand provided first aid to patients and some were shifted to hospital.

The average emergency response time of Rescue 1122 Mohmand remained 7 minutes. During the last one week, the Control Room of the Rescue 1122 Mohmand received 378 telephone calls out of which 117 were informative, 99 emergency and remaining 162 were unnecessary.

