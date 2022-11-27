Rescue-1122 monthly performance reviewed

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Regional Emergency Officer (REO) Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid accompanied by inspection team visited Central Rescue-1122 Station here and reviewed monthly performance.

The REO inspected the staff uniforms, appearance, records, vehicle equipment, accounts, technical and community records.

He also checked the records of the control room and listened to the calls received there.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal was also present on this occasion.

On this occasion, REO appreciated the performance of the rescuers and gave the necessary instructions.

Addressing the rescuers, Syed Kamal Abid said that maintaining the quality ofservice was the responsibility of all of us and directed to continue to performservices with enthusiasm.