UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Motorcycle Services Started At Khanewal

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Rescue 1122 motorcycle services started at Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umer Iftikhar Sherazi inaugurated motorcycle service of Rescue 1122 to offer medical assistance to masses at populated and rural areas during any emergency like situation on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the deputy commissioner said that the service has been started at Khanewal on the special directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi under the vision to facilitate people as maximum as possible.

He said that initially, 28 motorcycles have been handed over to Rescue 1122.

He said that the motorcycle service would help minimize response time of the Rescue 1122 in emergencies.

He lauded the performance of Rescue 1122 in protecting lives and properties of the masses during emergencies.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Muhammad Khalid and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Chief Minister Punjab Khanewal Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, her husband Safdar in Av ..

IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, her husband Safdar in Avenfield case

7 minutes ago
 Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to ..

Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to flood victims: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dolla ..

Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dollar

2 hours ago
 NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 ..

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 per unit

4 hours ago
 NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate ..

NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate issue audio leaks

5 hours ago
 FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washin ..

FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washington DC

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.