Rescue 1122 motorcycle services started at Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umer Iftikhar Sherazi inaugurated motorcycle service of Rescue 1122 to offer medical assistance to masses at populated and rural areas during any emergency like situation on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the deputy commissioner said that the service has been started at Khanewal on the special directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi under the vision to facilitate people as maximum as possible.

He said that initially, 28 motorcycles have been handed over to Rescue 1122.

He said that the motorcycle service would help minimize response time of the Rescue 1122 in emergencies.

He lauded the performance of Rescue 1122 in protecting lives and properties of the masses during emergencies.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Muhammad Khalid and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.