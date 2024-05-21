Rescue 1122 Mourns Demise Of Raisi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 07:52 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) In an expression of solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Punjab Emergency Service Sargodha observed 21st May as a day of mourning on the sad demise of President Ebrahim Raisi and other senior officials.
According to a handout issued here, the national flag of Pakistan on the Rescue 1122 Sargodha building flew at half-mast.
