Rescue 1122 Mourns Demise Of Raisi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 07:52 PM

Rescue 1122 mourns demise of Raisi

In an expression of solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Punjab Emergency Service Sargodha observed 21st May as a day of mourning on the sad demise of President Ebrahim Raisi and other senior officials

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) In an expression of solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Punjab Emergency Service Sargodha observed 21st May as a day of mourning on the sad demise of President Ebrahim Raisi and other senior officials.

According to a handout issued here, the national flag of Pakistan on the Rescue 1122 Sargodha building flew at half-mast.

