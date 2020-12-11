UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Multan Gets Four Portable Ventilator Ambulances

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 03:22 PM

Rescue 1122 Multan gets four portable ventilator ambulances

Four portable ventilator ambulances were provided to Rescue 1122 to shift the critical patients to the hospitals

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Four portable ventilator ambulances were provided to Rescue 1122 to shift the critical patients to the hospitals.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khttak inaugurated the portable ventilator ambulances at tehsil council secretariat here on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion,DC said that four out of 17 portable ambulances across the Punjab were given to Multan and he thanked Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer over providing latest ambulances.

He said "Multan is the Center of South Punjab and having much importance the provision of all latest facilities in city of Saints is included in Punjab CM's priorities." Khattak said that latest ambulances would help to shift the critical patients to hospitals.

He informed that Multan had hoisted over 6300 people at Quarantine center during first wave of COVID-19 pandemic and Rescue 1122 played key role to deal with coronavirus.

He said that the whole world was gripped with fear during first wave of the coronavirus while Rescue 1122 had performed funeral and burial services of corona affected patients.

DC also felicitated Rescue 1122 over getting second position across Punjab in national Rescue challenge competition.

He said that Rescue Multan has also qualified for Rescue Challenge competitions which would be held in Tokyo Japan which was an honor for Multan.

DC also distributed commendatory certificates among volunteers over getting second position in Rescue challenge.

