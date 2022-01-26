Rescue 1122 Multan gets two new ambulances for tehsil Jalalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 is going to launch regular emergency services in tehsil Jalalpur Pir Wala soon as Punjab government has provided two new ambulances for it.

District Emergence Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Multan Dr Kaleemullah has received the keys of new ambulances for tehsil Jalalpur Parwala from Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar and Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer during a ceremony.

The Punjab chief minister has formally launched Rescue 1122 service at 79 tehsils as 22 new ambulances were handed over to the officials concerned in first phase for timely provision of emergency services to the people.

In first phase, Rescue 1122 service has been launched in Sharqpur Sharif, Safdabad, Nazang Mandi, Nawshehra Warkan, Noorpur, Quaidabad, Kahrorpakka, Reenala Khurd, Pindi Bhattian, Darya Khan and Jalalpur Pirwala tehsils with one rescue station, two ambulances and 29 members emergency staff at each tehsil.

New rescue stations have been set up in 79 tehsils and towns across the Punjab and emergency services will be started in various phases in these tehsils by June.

DEO Rescue 1122, Dr Kaleemullah said that he himself and people of Jalalpur Pir Wala were very grateful to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar and DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer and added that addition of new ambulances will help to treat medical emergencies in time.