Rescue 1122 Multan Marks Victory Day

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Rescue 1122 Multan marks Victory Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) Multan marked Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Gratitude) to celebrate Pakistan’s historic victory and the successful Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, which reinforced the nation’s defence.

A dignified ceremony and flag march were held to honor the armed forces, particularly the Pakistan Air Force for shooting down enemy aircraft.

The main event took place at the Community Rescue Station, Chowk Kumharanwala. Speaking at the occasion, District Emergency Officer Dr. Hussain Mian praised the professionalism and bravery of the armed forces. “The Pakistan Armed Forces, especially the Air Force, have turned the nation’s aspirations into reality by effectively responding to foreign aggression and dismantling enemy designs,” he stated.

Rescue personnel expressed solidarity with the military, chanting patriotic slogans like “Long Live Pakistan Army” and “Pakistan Zindabad.”

A flag march was also organized by Rescue 1122, starting from the headquarters and passing through various city routes before culminating at Chowk Gaddafi. The event symbolized unity, resilience, and national pride.

Rescue 1122 reiterated its commitment to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan’s armed forces in every challenge to the nation's sovereignty.

