Rescue 1122 Multan Marks Victory Day
Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2025 | 08:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) Multan marked Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Gratitude) to celebrate Pakistan’s historic victory and the successful Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, which reinforced the nation’s defence.
A dignified ceremony and flag march were held to honor the armed forces, particularly the Pakistan Air Force for shooting down enemy aircraft.
The main event took place at the Community Rescue Station, Chowk Kumharanwala. Speaking at the occasion, District Emergency Officer Dr. Hussain Mian praised the professionalism and bravery of the armed forces. “The Pakistan Armed Forces, especially the Air Force, have turned the nation’s aspirations into reality by effectively responding to foreign aggression and dismantling enemy designs,” he stated.
Rescue personnel expressed solidarity with the military, chanting patriotic slogans like “Long Live Pakistan Army” and “Pakistan Zindabad.”
A flag march was also organized by Rescue 1122, starting from the headquarters and passing through various city routes before culminating at Chowk Gaddafi. The event symbolized unity, resilience, and national pride.
Rescue 1122 reiterated its commitment to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan’s armed forces in every challenge to the nation's sovereignty.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PEC honors armed forces for steadfast response to Indian aggression4 seconds ago
-
Event held to celebrate International Mother’s Day7 seconds ago
-
Science Minister congratulates nation on success of operation Bunyaan al Marsoos8 seconds ago
-
Governor Tessori, Hanif Abbasi call for national unity11 seconds ago
-
Victory celebrations at Wagah border crossing, India skips parade20 minutes ago
-
Atta Tarar grieved over demise of senior journalist Maimoona's mother20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s calculated response to Indian aggression acknowledged globally: Tariq Fazal20 minutes ago
-
Governor pays tributes to armed forces, Pakistani pilots20 minutes ago
-
ITP penalizes over 5,900 for traffic violations20 minutes ago
-
City experiences hot weather, scattered rain with hail30 minutes ago
-
PDMA Punjab put on high alert amid rain, wind, hailstorm forecast30 minutes ago
-
Youm e Tashakur with patriotic fervour marked in Karachi30 minutes ago