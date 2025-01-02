Rescue-1122 Multan region helped out 112,697 individuals last year

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, Multan responded to emergencies and rescued a total of 112,697 individuals during the last year, 2024.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Dr Hussain Mian released the department’s annual performance report during a meeting at the Central Rescue Station, here on Thursday. According to the report, Rescue-1122 received a total of 486,617 calls in 2024, of which 114,562 were emergency calls. These included 28,682 road traffic accidents, 67,829 medical emergencies, 1,273 fire-related incidents, 3,004 criminal cases, 73 building collapses, 32 drowning incidents, and 13,669 miscellaneous emergencies. Rescue-1122 provided first aid to 60,717 people at the incident site, and shifted 46,885 people to hospitals. As many as 239 people lost their lives at the scene of road traffic accidents. The average response time for all emergencies was 8 minutes, and under the patient transfer service, 4,117 patients were shifted from one hospital to another.

In 2024, the motorcycle ambulance service of Rescue 1122 responded to 60,810 emergencies, showcasing its efficiency in dealing with urgent situations.

In addition to human lives, the service also rescued 293 animals and birds, reinforcing its commitment to all forms of life.

Rescue 1122 Multan’s team shine

in the 13th National Rescue Challenge, where they demonstrated exceptional skills in handling well rescue Operations. Furthermore, the team represented Pakistan in the International Rescue Challenge, where they triumphed over world-renowned teams, securing the title.

Rescue 1122 continued its public awareness campaigns, focusing on accident prevention and emergency assistance. The department provided training in basic first aid and fire safety to students in colleges and universities, as well as to employees working in hospitals, offices, and other institutions. A total of 6,331 individuals were trained in various courses. Additionally, building inspections were conducted for structures over 50 feet tall to ensure fire safety and to protect public life and property.