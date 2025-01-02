Open Menu

Rescue-1122 Multan Region Helped Out 112,697 Individuals Last Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Rescue-1122 Multan region helped out 112,697 individuals last year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, Multan responded to emergencies and rescued a total of 112,697 individuals during the last year, 2024.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Dr Hussain Mian released the department’s annual performance report during a meeting at the Central Rescue Station, here on Thursday. According to the report, Rescue-1122 received a total of 486,617 calls in 2024, of which 114,562 were emergency calls. These included 28,682 road traffic accidents, 67,829 medical emergencies, 1,273 fire-related incidents, 3,004 criminal cases, 73 building collapses, 32 drowning incidents, and 13,669 miscellaneous emergencies. Rescue-1122 provided first aid to 60,717 people at the incident site, and shifted 46,885 people to hospitals. As many as 239 people lost their lives at the scene of road traffic accidents. The average response time for all emergencies was 8 minutes, and under the patient transfer service, 4,117 patients were shifted from one hospital to another.

In 2024, the motorcycle ambulance service of Rescue 1122 responded to 60,810 emergencies, showcasing its efficiency in dealing with urgent situations.

In addition to human lives, the service also rescued 293 animals and birds, reinforcing its commitment to all forms of life.

Rescue 1122 Multan’s team shine

in the 13th National Rescue Challenge, where they demonstrated exceptional skills in handling well rescue Operations. Furthermore, the team represented Pakistan in the International Rescue Challenge, where they triumphed over world-renowned teams, securing the title.

Rescue 1122 continued its public awareness campaigns, focusing on accident prevention and emergency assistance. The department provided training in basic first aid and fire safety to students in colleges and universities, as well as to employees working in hospitals, offices, and other institutions. A total of 6,331 individuals were trained in various courses. Additionally, building inspections were conducted for structures over 50 feet tall to ensure fire safety and to protect public life and property.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Accident Fire Punjab Road Traffic SITE Rescue 1122 Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister di ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation

23 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

23 minutes ago
 DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transact ..

DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024

53 minutes ago
 MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Follo ..

MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

1 hour ago
 19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petition ..

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR

2 hours ago
 Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming ..

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months

3 hours ago
Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: ..

Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..

3 hours ago
 Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Fes ..

Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..

4 hours ago
 China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

4 hours ago
 Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting ..

Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan