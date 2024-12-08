Rescue 1122 Murree Gears Up For Winter Season
Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2024 | 08:10 PM
MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) As the winter season sets in, Rescue 1122 Murree is taking proactive measures to ensure public safety.
According to the District Emergency Officer, personnel from Rescue 1122 Murree are diligently following the emergency cover plan, designed to respond promptly to any emergency situation.
The emergency plan includes the strategic deployment of rescue personnel and emergency vehicles at key locations, such as Bypass Road, Pindi Point, Chhara Pani RMK Road, Satra Mile Expressway, New Murree, Jehkagali Road, Kalimati Barian Road, Osiah Upper Deol Road, Ghoraa Gali, Chhatar GT Road, Bhurban, Wildlife Park Bansara Gali, Salgran Valley Park and Mangah Expressway.
Rescue 1122 Murree has allocated significant resources to ensure a robust emergency response, including 16 emergency ambulances, 6 fire vehicles, 2 rescue vehicles, 20 rescue bikes, and 250 trained personnel.
APP/mza/378
Recent Stories
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTP launch grand operation against encroachments in Rawalpindi4 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi emphasizes promoting cultural harmony to represent Pakistan’s identity24 minutes ago
-
PA speaker meets PM, discusses Punjab issues24 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of NA speaker’s sister34 minutes ago
-
Hamza pays tribute to martyred soldiers34 minutes ago
-
RWMC "Suthra Punjab" campaign in full swing44 minutes ago
-
SSP chairs a meeting on Law order, crime statistics, on going operations54 minutes ago
-
PM urges people to play role in ensuring a corruption-free future1 hour ago
-
Dr. Anosh Ahmed's book "Leadership 101" earns global acclaim1 hour ago
-
Quality education, health top most priority of Govt: Qamarul Islam Raja1 hour ago
-
Work orders issued Lahore development plan1 hour ago
-
Vetrerinary experts, progressive farmers underscore need to establish livestock breeders forum1 hour ago