Rescue 1122 Murree Remains On High Alert During Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)
Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2025 | 07:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) On the special instructions of Secretary Emergency Services Department Dr. Rizwan Naseer (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), Rescue 1122 Murree remained on high alert across the district during the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).
According to District Emergency Officer Kamran Rasheed, more than 290 rescuers and volunteers were deployed at various locations to ensure timely response in case of any emergency.
The emergency teams operated with 17 ambulances, 30 motorbikes, 7 fire vehicles, 2 rescue vehicles and 2 recovery vehicles, while medical camps were established at key points, including Mall Road and Murree city.
Despite the special arrangements, Rescue 1122 continued to provide routine emergency and patient transfer services without interruption. The staff remained active throughout the district, ensuring the safety and well-being of the public.
Rescue 1122 has appealed to citizens to dial the emergency helpline 1122 immediately in case of any emergency situation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 Murree remains on high alert during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)2 minutes ago
-
RCCI pays rich tribute on 60th Defence & Martyrs’ Day2 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid pays glowing tribute to Pakistan Air Force on PAF Day2 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to guardians of Pakistan’s skies12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police rescue 386,952 flood victims22 minutes ago
-
Torrential rains flood AJK, disrupting daily life22 minutes ago
-
BISP Chairperson visits flood-hit areas of Swabi, Buner and Swat22 minutes ago
-
CTO vows to eliminate encroachments in Rawalpindi32 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 53,700 ltrs of adulterated milk, lodges 10 FIRs32 minutes ago
-
Ittihad-e-Millat Conference in Kohat emphasizes unity and harmony42 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police swiftly rescue missing mentally challenged man42 minutes ago
-
Excise Police arrest suspect supplying drugs to students42 minutes ago