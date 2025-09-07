Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Murree Remains On High Alert During Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Rescue 1122 Murree remains on high alert during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) On the special instructions of Secretary Emergency Services Department Dr. Rizwan Naseer (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), Rescue 1122 Murree remained on high alert across the district during the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

According to District Emergency Officer Kamran Rasheed, more than 290 rescuers and volunteers were deployed at various locations to ensure timely response in case of any emergency.

The emergency teams operated with 17 ambulances, 30 motorbikes, 7 fire vehicles, 2 rescue vehicles and 2 recovery vehicles, while medical camps were established at key points, including Mall Road and Murree city.

Despite the special arrangements, Rescue 1122 continued to provide routine emergency and patient transfer services without interruption. The staff remained active throughout the district, ensuring the safety and well-being of the public.

Rescue 1122 has appealed to citizens to dial the emergency helpline 1122 immediately in case of any emergency situation.

