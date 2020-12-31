Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh receives over 490,000 unnecessary calls during 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Nayyer Alam stressed upon the people to avoid unnecessary and fake calls at emergency number 1122 as they had received over 490,000 fake calls out of total 528,000 calls during the year.

These calls were included fake, unnecessary, wrong calls, missed calls and calls dialed by the kids.

While briefing the media persons about Rescue 1122 one year performance on Thursday, Dr Nayyer Alam said that Rescue 1122 had shifted over 23832 people after providing first aid by responding on 18692 actual calls timely.

The first aid was also provided to over 5000 people on the spot during the above said period.

The emergency calls included over 4400 road traffic accidents, 10820 medical emergencies, 170 fire, 626 crime, 47 drowning, 24 building collapse, and 1831 miscellaneous emergencies.

He further informed that Rescue 1122 frontline heroes had shifted 252 corona suspected patients to hospitals and Quarantine centre so far while burial of 82 people died due to Coronavirus was also made.

The anti-virus spray was made by Rescue 1122 teams at main roads and places of the city.

About patient referral service, DEO Rescue 1122 stated that over 9780 patients were shifted from one hospital to another city or hospital free of cost during 2020. However, over 46000 patients were shifted from one hospital to another up till now after beginning of the service.

He assured the masses that Rescue 1122 would not leave the people alone in any emergency.