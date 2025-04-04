Rescue-1122 Muzaffargarh rescued over 6,700 people in March

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Rescue-1122 Muzaffargarh responded to a total of 6,789 emergency calls in March 2025, providing critical assistance to those in need.

According to the monthly report, released by District Emergency Officer Engineer Ubaidullah Khan, the team faced a challenging month, responding to a range of emergencies, including accidents, medical crises, and fire incidents. Tragically, 69 individuals were found dead at the scenes of emergencies, though the rescuers were able to save 6,785 lives.

The report, unveiled on Friday, highlighted the nature and scale of the emergency responses, which included 916 road accidents, 4,517 medical emergencies, 39 fire-related incidents, 68 crime-related emergencies, and 73 fall-from-height cases. Additionally, the team responded to one drowning and 612 other various emergencies. Of the total number of individuals affected, 2,649 received immediate first aid, while over 3,500 were transported to hospitals for further treatment.

A key focus of the report was the period during the Eid holidays, from March 31 to April 2, 2025, when Rescue-1122 responded to 876 emergencies.

This included 177 road accidents, 565 medical emergencies, six fire incidents, 14 crime-related emergencies, and five fall-from-height accidents. In total, over 900 people were injured during the Eid celebrations, with 429 receiving first aid on the spot and 413 being transferred to local hospitals for treatment. Sadly, a dozen individuals were found dead at the sites of these emergencies.

Engineer Ubaidullah Khan noted that the majority of the road accidents involved motorcycles, often due to reckless driving by underage individuals, speeding, and a general disregard for traffic rules, such as driving without helmets. He urged the public to be more mindful of safety, especially during festive times when accidents tend to increase.

Ubaidullah Khan appealed to the public to be more considerate and allow ambulances to pass swiftly when sirens are heard. “Every second counts in an emergency,” he stressed. “By giving way to ambulances, you can help save lives and ensure that patients reach the hospital as quickly as possible for timely treatment."

