Rescue 1122 Natiagalli Station fully operational, extending help to stranded travelers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :The station of Rescue 1122 in Nathiagalli is fully operational and extending help to stranded tourists by taking them out of snow clad areas towards safe localities.

According to a press statement issued here on Saturday, Director General Rescue 1122, Dr. Khateer Ahmad has said staff members are alert at Nathiagalli station and responding to the calls of emergencies.

He said while realizing severity of snowfall and blockade of roads, additional staff has been deployed in Nathiagali from Abbottabad city.

He said a medical camp is also being set up close to area which is closed for traffic due to heavy snowfall.

The camp will provide first aid besides necessary medicine to tourists who are taken out from blocked areas, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 has cleared around 17 cars which were fully stuck in snow and rescued 25 travelers who were also provided dry food.

The search and rescue operation in Nathiagalli is in progress and will continue till complete clearance of roads.