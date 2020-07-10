Rescue-1122 network expanded at tehsil level: Rashid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Following the special directives of the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Punjab Emergency Service(Rescue-1122) is being expanded to 62 tehsils out of 146 throughout the province with the cost of Rs. 4160 million.

Raja Rashid Hafeez, Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic education expressed these views while talking to delegation of the different UCs area here on Friday.

Rashid said motorbike ambulance service has already been launched in 27 districts including Rawalpindi, Lahore and South Punjab and for the purpose Rs. 1030 million has been allocated in fiscal budget 2020-21 to provide better health care facilities during emergency cases.

Rashid Hafeez said that by expanding motorcycle ambulance service in more areas, problems like late arrival of patients in hospitals due to traffic rush would be solved.

He said that emergency care is the fundamental human right and the Service is working to ensure provision of this basic right.

The minister said that despite the extremely difficult economic and financial constraints due to COVID-19, the Punjab govt presented a tax-free budget and even abolished the taxes of Rs 56 billion that were already being collected in Punjab.

Unprecedented measures are being taken to develop all sectors directly related to public welfare, he said, adding that PTI-led government believed in serving the masses practically and not merely raising hollow slogans.