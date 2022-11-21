Rescue-1122 observe 'World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims'

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab Emergency Services (PES), commonly known as Rescue 1122, Faisalabad observed the 'World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims', here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Emergency Services (PES), commonly known as Rescue 1122, Faisalabad observed the 'World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims', here on Monday.

In this regard, a walk and awareness seminar was held, which was participated by District Emergency Officer Engr Ihtesham Wahla, Emergency Officer Operations Engr Tariq Mahmood, rescue officers and staff.

The emergency district officer said that the day was commemorated on the third Sunday of November every year, which aimed to remember those killed and seriously injured on roads, and pay tribute to the staff of emergency services, who quickly reached the accident sites and provided first aid to the victims and shifted critically injured to hospitals to save their lives.

He especially advised motorcyclists to wear helmets, as it would save them from head and face injuries in case of any road mishap.