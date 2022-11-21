UrduPoint.com

Rescue-1122 Observe 'World Day Of Remembrance For Road Traffic Victims'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Rescue-1122 observe 'World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims'

The Punjab Emergency Services (PES), commonly known as Rescue 1122, Faisalabad observed the 'World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims', here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Emergency Services (PES), commonly known as Rescue 1122, Faisalabad observed the 'World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims', here on Monday.

In this regard, a walk and awareness seminar was held, which was participated by District Emergency Officer Engr Ihtesham Wahla, Emergency Officer Operations Engr Tariq Mahmood, rescue officers and staff.

The emergency district officer said that the day was commemorated on the third Sunday of November every year, which aimed to remember those killed and seriously injured on roads, and pay tribute to the staff of emergency services, who quickly reached the accident sites and provided first aid to the victims and shifted critically injured to hospitals to save their lives.

He especially advised motorcyclists to wear helmets, as it would save them from head and face injuries in case of any road mishap.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Faisalabad World Punjab Road Traffic November Rescue 1122 Sunday From

Recent Stories

Shazia Marri terms UN's 'Loss and Damage Fund' as ..

Shazia Marri terms UN's 'Loss and Damage Fund' as result of Bilawal's efforts

2 minutes ago
 New linear accelerator being bought for cancer pat ..

New linear accelerator being bought for cancer patients in Lahore hospitals: sec ..

2 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown programme for Tuesday

FESCO issues shutdown programme for Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 USAID hosts round-table on climate challenges to P ..

USAID hosts round-table on climate challenges to Pakistan's textile sector

5 minutes ago
 Finnair to Cut Almost 150 Employees Following Clos ..

Finnair to Cut Almost 150 Employees Following Closure of Russian Airspace - Comp ..

5 minutes ago
 Dutch Climate Minister Calls COP27 Results 'Extrem ..

Dutch Climate Minister Calls COP27 Results 'Extremely Disappointing'

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.