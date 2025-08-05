Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir Day In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Rescue 1122 observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir Day in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Like the other parts of the country, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi on Tuesday observed youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir Day on August 5 to express solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Officials and staff of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Rawalpindi participated in rallies organized in cooperation with the district administration.

Members of civil society and various government departments also took part in the event.

Participants held banners with pro-Kashmir slogans, sending a clear message to the world that the people of Pakistan firmly stand with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Speakers at the event strongly condemned the ongoing human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and urged the international community to take effective steps to resolve the long-standing Kashmir dispute.

