Rescue 1122 Observes Firefighters Day
Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2024 | 09:11 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) observed the International Firefighters Day by arranging an awareness walk and seminar, here on Saturday.
District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Zafar Iqbal led the walk, which started from main station of Rescue 1122.
The participants holding banners and placards marched on the city roads to create awareness about the day among masses.
Earlier, a seminar was also organised at the main station of Rescue 1122 where Emergency Officer Operations Engineer Tariq Mehmood and others participated.
District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal said that Rescue 1122 responded promptly to rescue the victims in 22,294 fire incidents reported in district Faisalabad since establishment of its stations in the district.
He said that fire fighters of Rescue 1122 performed duties honestly and saved precious properties of the people worth Rs.67 billion in the fire incidents.
He said that fire fighters of Rescue 1122 are our real heroes as they always preferred to save the lives of the people through their dedicated services.
In this connection, a special prayer was also offered for those who martyred during rescue operations in fire incidents.
