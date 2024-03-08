PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The emergency service Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rescue-1122 on Friday observed International Woman Day here.

A ceremony was held at the provincial headquarters of Rescue-1122 where Director General Dr Khateer Ahmed paid salute to all women.

He said that women are an important part of this society and deserve respect and honour.

Khateer Ahmed said that more than 100 women officials of Rescue 1122 are providing professional services in various fields.

He appreciated the services of female officials and said that they are equally performing in medical and other emergencies.