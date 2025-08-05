Rescue-1122 observes Kashmir Exploitation Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue 1122) Faisalabad observed Kashmir Exploitation

Day here on Tuesday.

To express solidarity with Kashmiri people, a rally led by the District Emergency Officer

Engr Ehtesham Wahla was organized at GTS Chowk.

Rescue staff and civil society participated

in it.

The participants of the rally raised slogans expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people and

strongly condemned India’s atrocities.