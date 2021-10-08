Rescue-1122 observes 'National Disaster Day'

Punjab Emergency Service Rescue-1122 organized a walk and seminar to mark 'National Disaster Day' at Rescue office here on Frida

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Rescue-1122 organized a walk and seminar to mark 'National Disaster Day' at Rescue office here on Friday.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Ihtesham Wahla led the walk which was participated by emergency officer operations Ghulam Shabir, Rescue officers, Civil Defense Chief Instructor Ghulam Fareed, Rescue and Civil Defense staff.

The participants offered 'Dua-e-Maghfrat' for the departed souls of those who were martyred in the October 8 earthquakes.

Addressing the participants, Wahla said that apprising the people about how to cope with natural disasters was imperative.He added that the rescue safety wing was imparting free training to people.