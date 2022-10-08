Rescue 1122 observes "National Disaster Resilience Day" in Rawalpindi

UrduPoint.com

On the special directives of founder and Director General Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue 1122) Dr Rizwan Naseer, like all districts of Punjab, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi observed the National Disaster Resilience Day in memory of the people who were injured and lost their lives in the earthquake of October 8, 2005

In this regard, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi organized an awareness walk at the rescue station in Rawalpindi here on Saturday.

While, a seminar was organized with the Girl Guide and a training session was held for the participants to impart training on dealing with tragedies.

On this occasion, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi said Rescue 1122 was making all out efforts to educate the public to keep safe from accidents and disasters.

He, however, said the trained citizens could also provide timely medical aid in case of any accident before the arrival of the rescue services.

The District Emergency Officer made prayers for the victims and expressed his solidarity with their families.

He also expressed his sorrow and grief for the thousands of lives that were lost in the earthquake.

