Rescue 1122 Observes "Thanksgiving Day"
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 12:40 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A Thanksgiving Day ceremony was held here at the Rescue 1122 District Office under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Sanaullah.
The event began with a minute of silence to honor the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country.
The national flag of Pakistan was hoisted, and patriotic slogans including “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak Army Zindabad” echoed through the venue.
Officials and staff of Rescue 1122 participated in the ceremony, expressing gratitude for the sacrifices of the nation’s heroes and reaffirming their commitment to serving the public with dedication and courage.
APP/aiq-adi
