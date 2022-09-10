Rescue 1122 observes 'World First Aid Day'

Punjab Emergency Services (PES) Rescue-1122 has observed World First Aid Day by arranging training seminar and awareness walk here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Emergency Services (PES) Rescue-1122 has observed World First Aid Day by arranging training seminar and awareness walk here on Saturday.

The seminar was organised in Faisalabad Press Club where rescue 1122 officials informed the journalists about various techniques used during emergencies in case of natural calamities.

Speaking on this occasion, Rescue & Safety Officers Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Shahid and Ali Raza said that rescue 1122 would continue training sessions throughout the week to mark First Aid Day.

Rescue safety officer said that training of first aid was imperative to create awareness among general public so that they could save them from ill impacts of catastrophe during emergencies.

Rescue 1122 constituted various teams which would visit various institutions including schools, colleges and universities to provide first aid training during this week, he said.

Rescue 1122 staged an awareness walk at Jaranwala road and apprised the people about benefits of first aid training and equipments.

Safety Officer Muhammad Shahid Aslam flanked by Station Coordinator Rana Imran Jameel led the walk in which a large number of rescuers were participated.

The participants holding banners and placards marched on various city roads to create awareness about first aid.