Rescue 1122 Observes Youm-e -Tashakur To Celebrate Victory In Operation Bunyan Marsoos
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 12:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A special ceremony marking Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Gratitude) was held at the Rescue 1122 headquarters in Lahore to mark the historic victory of Marka-e-Haq and to pay tribute to the armed forces.
Speaking at the event,Secretary Emergency Services Dr.Rizwan Naseer expressed profound gratitude,stating, “With the help of Allah,Pakistan achieved a historic victory over an enemy far greater in numbers.”
Dr.Naseer likened the victory to the legendary Islamic battles of Badr and Khandaq,emphasizing divine support for Pakistan in the recent confrontation.
He also praised the diplomatic front,noting,“Pakistan’s leadership gave a strong and effective response to the enemy on all international platforms.”
Congratulating the Pakistani armed forces and the public,Dr. Naseer said,“This historic triumph is a testament to the bravery and resilience of our nation. The sons of this soil have laid down their lives to defend the homeland.”
A special prayer was also offered at the Rescue Headquarters for the martyrs of the Battle for Truth, praying for their elevated ranks in the hereafter.
