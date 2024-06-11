Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Office Inspected

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Rescue 1122 office inspected

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) An inspection team visited the Rescue 1122 central office to review preparations for a possible flood and check equipment.

According to a spokesperson, General Assistant Revenue Gujranwala Rana Ilyas, DDMC Gujranwala Muhammad Sajid, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Gujranwala Mian Riffat Zia along with the inspection team checked flood fighting equipment in Sialkot.

DDMC Sialkot Kevan Hassan was also present. The inspection team reviewed equipment in the flood store room of the Disaster Management Authority, the number and functionality of dewatering sets available to the Municipal Corporation Sialkot. Later, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Sialkot Engineer Naveed Iqbal inspected the flood-fighting equipment at the rescue station, Kutchery Road. The inspection team expressed satisfaction with the equipment and preparations.

