Rescue 1122 office, police picket established at Mohsanwal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 07:48 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab government established Rescue 1122 office and a police picket at Mohsanwala (Mian Channu) to facilitate local people.

Following direction from Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, the new office of Rescue 1122 was introduced.

The establishment of Rescue 1122 office was age old demand of local people. MNA Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, MPA Ali Abbas and local notable Aslam Buzdar inaugurated the new office of Rescue 1122. Similarly, a police picket was also set up at Darwaishnagar area. MNA Zahoor Hussain Qureshi observed that PTI government was ensuring record development projects. He informed that some new projects of public welfare would also be launched very soon.

