Rescue 1122 officer directs for quick relief to people in emergencies

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 District Emergency Officer Engr Fasihullah Khan on Wednesday said prompt relief should be provided to people during emergency situations.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review performance of the district emergency service, and discuss matters pertaining to emergency management plan, attendance of rescue workers, discipline, emergency vehicles and response time.

He appreciated the services of the department, saying that the district emergency service was playing an effective role in saving lives of human beings by responding swiftly during emergency situations.

He also underlined the need for sensitizing more people regarding the role of the Rescue 1122 so that the maximum number of people could benefit from the service.

