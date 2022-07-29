Rescue 1122 officers review relief efforts in Pharpur

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Emergency officers of Rescue 1122 Naumanullah Marwat and Nauman Khan on Friday visited Bund Korai in Tehsil Pharpur to review rescue and relief activities in the flood affected areas.

During inspection, they met revenue staff, rescue workers and residents, and underlined the need for utilizing all available resources to help out the affected people.

The WAPDA officials were also directed to suspend power supply to the flood affected village to prevent any major loss as the torrent had already caused damage to the power lines and electricity poles.

The rescue personnel were also directed to remain on high alert and urged to respond promptly in case of emergency. They appealed to the people to cooperate with the district administration and the rescue staff to make the entire efforts a complete success.