Rescue 1122 officers, workers visit residence of martyr rescue worker

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :A contingent of Rescue 1122 officers and rescuers visited the grave of martyred dirt rescuer Ashiq Ali in Yazman on Defence Day

District Emergency Officer Baqir Hussain paid floral wreath at the grave of martyr.

A group of rescue workers presented guard of honor to the martyr. Pryers were held for the martyr. Later, they visited the residence of Ashiq Ali and called on his family. Ashiq Ali was martyred while rescuing a man fell into an open manhole at an under-construction road in Satellite Town area.