Rescue 1122 official visits Dera Ismail Khan, reviews flood preparedness

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) On the special directives of Director General Rescue 1122, Muhammad Tayyab Abdullah, Deputy Director Planning, Irfanullah Khan Marwat, paid a detailed visit to Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday. District Emergency Officer, Engineer Fasihullah, accompanied him during the visit.

The Deputy Director inspected the under-construction Rescue Station along the riverbank and also visited temporary points set up in the area.

He met with Rescue divers and local divers deployed at these points, observed their preparations, and appreciated their professional performance in dealing with the current flood situation.

Later, he visited the Rescue 1122 storeroom, where he reviewed the available equipment, modern rescue tools, and stock position. The performance of the store in-charge was also commended.