Rescue 1122 officials deployed at churches during Christmas

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Hussain Mian said that rescue officials have been deployed at all churches of the district to deal any emergency like situation during the Christmas celebrations.

During his visit of different churches on Sunday, Dr Hussain Mian said that 50 officials, five ambulances, two fire vehicles and five motorcycle ambulances have been deployed at different churches of the district for quick response in case of any untoward incident. He directed rescue officials to remain alert while performing duties at churches.

Later, he met with the Christian Rescue 1122 official Imran Yaqoob and his family and cut cake with them during the Christmas celebrations.