Rescue-1122 officials encouraged

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Rescue-1122 officials were awarded distinguished certificates for their outstanding performance.

District Emergency Officer Rescue-1122 Ihtesham Wahla gave away certificates to emergency medical technician Yasin and his co-technician Sajid Ali of Tandlianwala Rescue office.

Both the technicians had provided first aid and helped restore the breath through CPR during shifting of a youth Arsalan of Chak 602/G-B Gloyan to hospital. Now the condition of the Arasalan was stated stable.