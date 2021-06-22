UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122 Officials Encouraged

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 07:31 PM

Rescue-1122 officials encouraged

Rescue-1122 officials were awarded distinguished certificates for their outstanding performance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Rescue-1122 officials were awarded distinguished certificates for their outstanding performance.

District Emergency Officer Rescue-1122 Ihtesham Wahla gave away certificates to emergency medical technician Yasin and his co-technician Sajid Ali of Tandlianwala Rescue office.

Both the technicians had provided first aid and helped restore the breath through CPR during shifting of a youth Arsalan of Chak 602/G-B Gloyan to hospital. Now the condition of the Arasalan was stated stable.

More Stories From Pakistan

