Rescue 1122 Officials Hold Kashmir Solidarity Day Walk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 organized a special walk on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khatir Ahmed said that Kashmir Day is being celebrated in all the districts of the province under Rescue 1122.

Kashmir is ours and the day is not far when Kashmir will be part of Pakistan.

He said that the unlawful and forcible occupation of Kashmir by India would not be acceptable at all. Kashmir dispute should be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions as self-determination is divine right of Kashmiris, the DG said.

