Rescue 1122 Officials observed black day, expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Rescue 1122, led by Director General Dr. Khateer Ahmed, organized a protest rally and walk on Friday to condemn India's illegal annexation of Indian illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on October 27, 1947.

The participants, holding placards and banners, condemned state terrorism, human rights abuses and repression at IIOJK and expressed solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of the held valley. The rally also condemned the illegal revoking of the special status of IIOJK by the fascist Modi regime on August 5, 2019 and human rights violations at the occupied territory.

The rally urged the United Nations Security Council to implement its resolutions on Kashmir and press the Modi Govt to give the right of self-determination to Kashmiris as promised to them by the UNO. The road to peace in South Asia was passing through Kashmir and resolution of this long lingering issue was must for lasting peace in the held valley, the participants said.

On behalf of Rescue 1122, India's usurpation of Kashmir was observed as a black day, Dr. Khateer Ahmed, Director General Rescue 1122 said.

A special walk was organized from the provincial headquarters of Rescue 1122 to observe Black Day and Kashmir Solidarity Day in all the districts of the province, Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khateer said.

Kashmir is ours and the day is not far when Kashmir will be part of Pakistan, Director General Rescue 1122 said in his address. India’s illegal and unconstitutional usurpation of Kashmir is not acceptable, Director General Rescue 1122 said.

Kashmir should be resolved according to UN resolutions, Director General Rescue 1122 said, adding, we strongly condemn the ongoing atrocities by India in Kashmir. India is illegally occupying Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, Director General Rescue 1122 said. Kashmiris should be allowed to live as per their wish in a free environment, Director General Rescue 1122 concluded.