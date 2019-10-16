UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Officials Pinned With Badges

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 10:58 PM

Rescue 1122 officials pinned with badges

District Emergency Officer, Rescue 1122 Dr Abdur Rahman decorated promotional ranks to 150 Rescue Officials including Mumtaz Awan Jabbi Station In-charge, Syed Imran Transport Management In-charge and Farooq Butt Media Coordinator after 10 years of excellent service

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :District Emergency Officer, Rescue 1122 Dr Abdur Rahman decorated promotional ranks to 150 Rescue Officials including Mumtaz Awan Jabbi Station In-charge, Syed Imran Transport Management In-charge and Farooq Butt Media Coordinator after 10 years of excellent service.

In this regard a ceremony was held at Central Rescue Station Chandni Chowk Linked Rawal Road Rawalpindi in which Dr. Abdur Rahman District Emergency Officer, Ali Hussain Emergency Officer, Muhammed Hanif Senior Rescue & Safety Officer, Azra Shahid Rescue & Safety Offier and Asif Salyana Control In-Charge were present.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Abdur Rahman District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi said he wish to be martyred in the line of duty before clinical death.

Dr Abdur Rahman took oath from the promoted officials that they would serve the people and all over the world on any cost, he said we all are the servants of Pakistan and working for a noble cause.

He also encourage the promoted officials that this promotion will energize their moral towards duties and in future these promoted officials will serve their nation with more care, respect and energy.

