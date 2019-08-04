Rescue 1122 on high alert ahead of flood

JHANG, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :The Rescue 1122 has made all its preparations to coup with any flood situation and it was put on high alert by suspending leaves of its staff. Its staff has established flood emergency posts besides arranging Rescue 1122 boats at Jogira, Bhoochra, Billo Shahabal, Sultanpur, Pakaywala, Chand Pul, Jhang city bund, Bela Jabana, Chand Bharwana, Alipur, Shah Jiwna, Rata Mata, Pirkot, Masan, Haveli Sheikh Raju, Mansoor sayal, Head Trimu and Kot Umer Draz.

The Rescue 1122 medical staff has been deputed and put on high alert at flood relief camps established by the district government.

