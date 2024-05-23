Rescue 1122 on high alert amid severe heat wave

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) On the instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been put on high alert due to the recent severe heat wave.

Dr. Muhammad Ayaz, Director General of Rescue 1122, stated that all Rescue 1122 stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are operational 24 hours a day, and the control room is active.

Ambulances have been equipped with medicines and other necessary items to deal with heatstroke. He advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel during the hottest part of the day, wear light clothing, cover their heads with a wet cloth and drink plenty of water. In case of any emergency, call 1122.