Open Menu

Rescue 1122 On High Alert Amid Severe Heat Wave

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Rescue 1122 on high alert amid severe heat wave

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) On the instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been put on high alert due to the recent severe heat wave.

Dr. Muhammad Ayaz, Director General of Rescue 1122, stated that all Rescue 1122 stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are operational 24 hours a day, and the control room is active.

Ambulances have been equipped with medicines and other necessary items to deal with heatstroke. He advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel during the hottest part of the day, wear light clothing, cover their heads with a wet cloth and drink plenty of water. In case of any emergency, call 1122.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Heat Wave Alert Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Govt running campaign to create awareness about he ..

Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave

13 minutes ago
 ‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confid ..

‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework a ..

Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

7 hours ago
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

16 hours ago
 Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

16 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

16 hours ago
 Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

16 hours ago
 Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

16 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan