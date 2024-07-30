Rescue 1122 On High Alert Due To Intense Rains
Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2024 | 12:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) District Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 has put its personnel on high alert to deal with any expected emergency situation due to intense rains. Rescue personnel have joined their duties at areas surrounding Nullah Lai and the low-lying areas.
The deployment of the rescuers have been made for security measures in Gawalmandi and other low-lying areas. Residents in the vicinity of the Lai area have been advised to be extra careful during the rains.
Spokesman Rescue 1122 Muhammad Usman informed that during the rains, rescue personnel would remain on duty at the deployment places.
After heavy rains, there are reports of rainwater entering houses in various low-lying areas of the city.
The spokesperson advised parents not to let their children go near drains and electric poles. He also stressed people to drive at low speed during rain. He appealed to the public not to go under weak and dilapidated roofs during rains and to report any emergency to the rescue helpline 1122 immediately.
All officers and personnel of Rescue 1122 are present in Fled all the time to serve the public, he said.
