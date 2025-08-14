Rescue 1122 On High Alert In Murree
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 02:10 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Punjab Emergency Service Murree staff will perform their duties on high alert throughout the district on the occasion of Independence Day
Following the instructions of Secretary Emergency Services Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer and the district administration, Rescue 1122 staff are on high alert to perform their duties throughout the Murree district on the occasion of Independence Day.
More than 300 rescuers and volunteers along with 17 ambulances, 30 motorbikes, seven fire vehicles, two rescue vehicles and two recovery vehicles have been deputed across the district, a DPR news release said on Wednesday.
Rescuers would also provide routine emergency and patient transfer services without interruption along with the emergency cover at all tourist places.
