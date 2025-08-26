Rescue 1122 On High Alert In Sialkot
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) In view of recent rains and possible flood situation across the district, the
Rescue 1122 is on high alert.
According to a Rescue1122 spokesperson, as per instructions of Secretary Emergency Services
Dr Rizwan Naseer, an emergency alert has been issued across the district under the supervision of Administrator/Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid.
District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal has activated sectors in all flood-affected areas.
DEO Engineer Naveed Iqbal said that rescue personnel are on alert for high water levels in
Naullah Dek, Aik, Bhed and Palkhu. Rescuers are ready to respond to any emergency situation in
a timely manner. While all sectors including Chaprar, Head Marala, Jammu Tawi, Saidpur Sambrial and Pasrur have been put on alert.
He said rescuers with flood-fighting equipment and boats are always on site so that timely rescue operations can be initiated in case of emergency.
