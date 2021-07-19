Rescue-1122 on high alert to cope with possible flood

The Punjab Emergency Service,Rescue-1122 completed all arrangements to cope with possible floods

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service,Rescue-1122 completed all arrangements to cope with possible floods.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman here on Monday,District Emergency Officer Engineer (DEO) Naveed Iqbal said that six fully-equipped sectors were set up in the district including Chaprar, Head Marala, Sambarial, Shahbazpur,Chahoor, and Sialkot city to deal with any flood situation,adding that the staff would be on high alert to provide timely emergency response.