Rescue-1122 On High Alert To Cope With Possible Flood
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 03:09 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service,Rescue-1122 completed all arrangements to cope with possible floods.
According to Rescue-1122 spokesman here on Monday,District Emergency Officer Engineer (DEO) Naveed Iqbal said that six fully-equipped sectors were set up in the district including Chaprar, Head Marala, Sambarial, Shahbazpur,Chahoor, and Sialkot city to deal with any flood situation,adding that the staff would be on high alert to provide timely emergency response.