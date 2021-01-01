Rescue-1122 operating in six districts of GB: DG Rescue

Director General Rescue-1122 Gilgit-Baltistan Fida Hussain Friday chaired a performance meeting at the head office Gilgit regarding the overall performance for the year 2020

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Director General Rescue-1122 Gilgit-Baltistan Fida Hussain Friday chaired a performance meeting at the head office Gilgit regarding the overall performance for the year 2020.

On this occasion, he said that Rescue-1122 Gilgit-Baltistan was currently operating in six districts of GB including Gilgit, Skardu, Chilas, Ganchhe, Hunza and Nagar. While rescue agencies would be activated soon in Ghazar and Astor districts.

He said that Rescue-1122 Gilgit-Baltistan provided services in 39,723 different types of emergencies in 9 years.

In the year 2020, Gilgit-Baltistan Rescue personnel reached a total of 6337 accidents and saved precious lives and property including 3474 medical, 622 road accidents, 123 fire accidents, 94 drowning accidents, 22 crime related accidents and hospitalizations,he added.

These include 515 deaths, 364 rescue accidents, a total of 641 cases of coronavirus, 9 suicides and 473 other accidents.

The DG Rescue said that in the year 2020, Rescue personnel played a key role on the front line during the outbreak of Covid-19 virus adding patients infected with Corona virus and suspected patients were shifted from their homes to hospitals and quarantine centers. He further said that Rescue-1122 also played a key role in relocating and burying the victims to their hometowns.

DG added that Rescue-1122 personnel including emergency vehicles were also deployed on protocol duties / helipad SOPs. He further said that Rescue-1122 Gilgit-Baltistan received more than 90% fake calls on an average. Referring to fake phone calls, he said that some people call 1122 emergency number without any reason due to which the numbers get busy.

DG Rescue has directed all rescue personnel at the beginning of the new year to work hard and diligently to provide the best services to the people and use all their energies to save precious human lives and property in any emergency.